Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:30 PM
Sauk Centre United Methodist Church
Sauk Centre, MN
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sauk Centre United Methodist Church
Sauk Centre, MN
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Sauk Centre United Methodist Church
Sauk Centre , MN
James "Jim" Peterson


1937 - 2019
James "Jim" Peterson Obituary
James "Jim" Peterson

Sauk Centre - James Edward Peterson, 82, of Sauk Centre, Minnesota, died September 5, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11 at Sauk Centre United Methodist Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Ruth Gangloff officiating. Inurnment will be held in Greenwood Cemetery with military honors by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Sauk Centre United Methodist Church in Sauk Centre. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at the church.

Jim was born May 15, 1937 to the late Edward Peterson and Vivian Coons Peterson. He graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1955 and enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. A Coast Guard wind sock still waves proudly outside his home. Jim's lifetime career was with the United States Postal Service from which he retired, serving as postmaster in Baudette, Bemidji, Sauk Centre and Willmar.

Jim loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman and boater. He and his wife Gail enjoyed many afternoons cruising on their pontoon through the canals and lakes near their winter home in Leesburg, Florida.

Jim was a walking encyclopedia of Sauk Centre and its history. He had a wonderful sense of humor, a positive outlook, and a generous heart. Even when he was suffering he would simply smile and say "I'm fine."

Jim was a lifelong member of the Sauk Centre United Methodist Church. He served on multiple committees throughout the years, chaperoned mission trips and hosted weekly prayer sessions in their home.

Survivors include his wife Gail, children Jane Peterson Krupke (Jerry Edblad) and James Scott Peterson (Eric Stensberg) and their mother Mary Klas Peterson; blended family children Brenda Sarlette (Marty), Kurt Nelson (Cindy) and Patti Nelson (Bruce Reidner); 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; sisters Karen Peterson and Sue Vance (Don), brothers David Peterson (Mason 'Bud' Noble) and Bob Peterson (Nancy).

Arrangements were made by Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services, Sauk Centre.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 8, 2019
