|
|
James Pitzer
Millwood Township - A Gathering of Family and Friends celebrating the life of James N. Pitzer will be held from 4:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, January 31 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home of Albany. James passed away Friday, January 24 at his home in Millwood Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes. James was born on December 22, 1929, in Denver, CO, the son of Clyde and Iona (Mouat) Pitzer. He attended school in Greely, CO, and eventually became a teacher after graduating college. He taught at Oak Creek High School before moving to Minnesota in 1967, where he continued his teaching career; he eventually retired from education in 1997. James will always be remembered by his son, Daniel (Linda) Pitzer of Avon; grandchildren, Crystal (Andy) Pitzer, Cory (Abby) Pitzer and Brandy Pitzer; great-grandchildren, Zach, Sadie, Shonda, Destiny, Rihana, Adrian, and Ashton; his loyal friend and dog, Haus; as well as other extended family and countless friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Iona Pitzer; and sister, Jean Pitzer.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020