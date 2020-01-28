Services
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
300 Railroad Ave
Albany, MN 56307
320-845-2035
Resources
More Obituaries for James Pitzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Pitzer


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Pitzer Obituary
James Pitzer

Millwood Township - A Gathering of Family and Friends celebrating the life of James N. Pitzer will be held from 4:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, January 31 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home of Albany. James passed away Friday, January 24 at his home in Millwood Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes. James was born on December 22, 1929, in Denver, CO, the son of Clyde and Iona (Mouat) Pitzer. He attended school in Greely, CO, and eventually became a teacher after graduating college. He taught at Oak Creek High School before moving to Minnesota in 1967, where he continued his teaching career; he eventually retired from education in 1997. James will always be remembered by his son, Daniel (Linda) Pitzer of Avon; grandchildren, Crystal (Andy) Pitzer, Cory (Abby) Pitzer and Brandy Pitzer; great-grandchildren, Zach, Sadie, Shonda, Destiny, Rihana, Adrian, and Ashton; his loyal friend and dog, Haus; as well as other extended family and countless friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Iona Pitzer; and sister, Jean Pitzer.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
Download Now