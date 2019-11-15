|
|
James R. "Jim" Hartmann
Paynesville, MN - Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for James R. "Jim" Hartmann, age 91, of Paynesville. Jim passed away peacefully on November 14 at the Koronis Manor in Paynesville. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial of his cremated remains will take place in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.
Jim was born May 13, 1928 in Paynesville, MN to Raymond and Mathilda (Lenner) Hartmann. Jim married Louise Ferguson on June 2, 1949. To this union 6 children were born. Louise passed away in 1966. Jim married Marge (Lorenz) Heitke on December 28, 1976. Jim cut and delivered ice from Lake Koronis with his family. He did masonry work, farmed and did road maintenance in the Paynesville area for over 50 years. He was also a volunteer fireman with the Paynesville Fire Department for 27 years.
Jim is survived by his wife Marge, children Mary (Wally) Kollmann, Steve Hartmann, Larry (Rhonda Larson) Hartmann, Randy (Marla) Hartmann, Tami (Robert) Meeker, Gretchen (Jim) O'Fallon, Scott Hartmann, Paul (Laura) Heitke, Mark (Susana) Hartmann and Dean (Dawn) Heitke, 30 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Vicky Hartmann and brother-in-law Don (Ev) Lorenz.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Louise, daughter-in-law Cathy Hartmann, granddaughter Amy Kollmann, grandson Jake Meeker and siblings Alvin "Bub", Lorraine, Bernadine and Willard.
Jim's family would like to thank the staff at the Koronis Manor for their compassionate care over the last six months.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019