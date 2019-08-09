Services
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Cold Spring, MN
James R. "Bim" Weidner

James R. "Bim" Weidner Obituary
James R. "Bim" Weidner

COLD SPRING - Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for James R. "Bim" Weidner, age 81, who died Thursday, August 8, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at the St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Bim was born in Regal, MN to Herbert and Marie (Causin) Weidner. He married Donna Arnzen on September 3, 1962 at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Ward Springs, MN. He served in the Army from 1956 to 1958. Bim worked for 33 years with the IRS. He was a member of the Cold Spring American Legion, a former board member at the St. Cloud Federal Credit Union, and a former board member at the Rich Spring Golf Club.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Mike, Kathleen (Lee Hardin), Tom (Lori); sisters, Doris Miller, Alyce Drimel; 4 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son Peter; siblings, Lorraine, Celie, Arlan, and Larry.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 9, 2019
