James R. Ziebarth
James R. Ziebarth

Sauk Rapids - Visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, St. Cloud for James R. Ziebarth, 69 of Sauk Rapids, who passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the St. Benedicts Nursing Home. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls on Friday, November 20, 2020.

James was born on August 29, 1951 in St. Cloud to Alvin and Dorothy (Johnson) Ziebarth. He worked many different jobs including working at Red Owl Grocery Store and later as a route salesman for Leef Brothers Laundry. He enjoyed hunting, cats, playing poker, and classic cars. James enjoyed entertaining during the holidays and being a jokester. He will be missed by all.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Marsha Ziebarth of St. Cloud; children, Melissa Ziebarth of St. Cloud and Matthew Ziebarth of St. Cloud; grandson, Adrian Ziebarth; siblings, Gary (Linda) Ziebarth of Clear Lake, Diane (Tom Goerish) Ziebarth of Clara City, David (Eseta) Ziebarth of Waite Park, Mary Lou (David Jutz) Ziebarth of St. Cloud.

He is preceded in death by his parents.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
