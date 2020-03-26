|
|
James "Jim" Schreifels
Watkins - A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date to be announced for Jim Schreifels, 76, of Watkins. Jim passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements are with the Ertl Funeral home, Watkins.
Jim was born to George and Agnes (Peters) Schreifels on January 6, 1944 near Belgrade, Minnesota. He served as a Special Forces Engineer in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1967. On April 25, 1970, Jim married Margi Dunne in Cold Spring. Jim earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science from the University of Minnesota in 1971, and he and Margi farmed near Watkins for over forty years.
Jim's pride in his six children was approached only by his pride in serving his country as an Airborne soldier and a Green Beret. Jim was an active member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins, as well as the Watkins American Legion Post #453, the Knights of Columbus, and the Forest City Threshers. He had a strong interest in politics and was involved in local caucuses.
Jim is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Margaret Schreifels of Watkins; children, Catherine Zadra (Curt Blood) of Watkins, Mark Schreifels of Kimball, Joanna Carley (Richard Claypool) of Maple Grove, Kevin (Christy) Schreifels of Long Prairie, Michael (Dayna) Schreifels of Watkins, Jennifer Schreifels (Jonathan Watkins) of Mpls.; 14 grandchildren; sisters, Sue (Charles) Buchan of Cave Creek, AZ, Delores Vornbrock of Orchard Green, MD.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eugene Schreifels; sister, Ramona Schneider; and infant brother, Joseph Schreifels.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020