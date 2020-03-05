|
|
James Warren Milbery
St. Cloud - A celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for James Warren Milbery, 81 of St. Cloud who passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Good Shepperd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Pastor Gene Thomsen will officiate. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Clear Water, Minnesota at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Sunday.
James was born on January 26, 1939 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Warren and Ethyl (Hamlin) Milbery. He received his High School Degree from St. Paul Johnson in 1957, followed by a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Wisconsin - River Falls. He went on to teach Social Studies in the St. Cloud School District in 1966. He started at South Junior High School and then moved on to Apollo High School from 1970 to 1998. James and his former wife raised three children 2 sons, Peter and Jeff, and one daughter, Michelle in Clearwater Minnesota. James's passions included teaching, woodworking, painting, world history, music and the outdoors in general. While outdoors he enjoyed yardwork, canoeing, sailing, and playing games such as golf and bocce ball. He was an artist that found a way to blend many interests together with his hobby farm in Clearwater. Examples of this include building elaborate bird houses from the material of old buildings and placing them along trails in his woods or on a small golf course he made on his land. He helped Diane Milbery build the Dance Barn attended by many children in the Clearwater area. James had a kind and compassionate spirit. He was also known for his patient and friendly personality.
He is survived by his children; Peter (Julia) Milbery of Huntersville, NC and Jeff (Hongqin) Milbery of St. Cloud, MN and his grandchildren; Nicole Watson (Steve), Whitney Milbery, Emily Rodell (father Nathan Rodell) and two Great Grand Children along with his Sister Sandra Ramsey and his 4 nieces.
He was preceded in death by his Daughter Michell Rodell, his parents Warren and Ethyl Milbery; his Sister Jane Edmonds and his former wife, Diane Milbery (mother of his children).
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America his honor.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020