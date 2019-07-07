|
James William Hoolihan (Jim)
St. Cloud - James William Hoolihan (Jim), 76, passed away unexpectedly on June 27, 2019, of natural causes, at home in Vonore, Tennessee. He was born in Grand Rapids, MN on Dec. 1, 1942 to James Scollard Hoolihan and Alice Lacroix Hoolihan. They loved him so much they had seven more children and he was always the "leader" of the tribe. Jim went to high school at Crosier seminary and then went on to attend St. John's University, graduating in 1964. He graduated from William Mitchell Law School in 1968 and moved to St. Cloud where he began practicing law and he stayed there for nearly 50 years. He loved his home on the Mississippi River. Jim became a District Judge for Benton County in 1997, and he enjoyed that career until he retired in 2012. In addition to his work as an attorney and Judge he taught aviation law at St. Cloud State University, and performed work for the St. Cloud School Board. He was actively involved in AA and provided support to many of its members both in St. Cloud and in Tennessee where he spent his last few years.
Jim and his wife Brenda enjoyed their home and friends in the retirement community of Rarity Bay. Jim became very involved in his new community, serving as "T BART" captain and on its board on Telico Lake. An adventurous spirit, he loved fishing, hiking, canoeing, and hunting - especially with his fellow "Johnnie" alums and his brothers. He also loved golf, gardening, cooking, boating, and woodworking.
Jim is survived by his wife Brenda, her son Alex Younger (Kristin), his children Linda (Paul Oberlander), Mark (Pamela Galbraith) and Paul. A beloved grandfather, he leaves behind three grandchildren, Reed and Rachel Oberlander and Barbara Hoolihan. He is also survived by siblings Dan (Rosemary), Cathy Koering (Jerry), Bob, Patty (Chris), Jane Dooher (David), Bill (Melissa) and Matt (Rose) as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, friend, and man of many talents, he will be deeply missed by all.
Services will be held on July 19 at St. John's University, 2900 Abbey Plaza, Collegeville, MN 56321. Information Desk Phone: 320-363-2011. Guests may arrive beginning at 1:00 PM, with mass at 2:00. A light reception will follow in the Great Hall at St. John's University. Memorials may be made to the scholarship created in memory of Jim's Parents: James S. Hoolihan and Alice L. Hoolihan Endowed Scholarship. St. John's University, PO Box 7222. Collegeville, MN 56321.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 7, 2019