1/1
Jamie M. McMullen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jamie M. McMullen

St. Cloud, MN - Jamie Mari McMullen, age 55, St. Cloud, MN died Friday, October 16, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN.

There will be no funeral services. Burial and Celebration of Life will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Superior, WI at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral. Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Jamie was born December 18, 1964 in Superior, WI to James and Mary (Koenen) McMullen. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1983. After high school Jamie attended St. Cloud Vocational School and received a certificate in Electronic Data Processing in 1984. Jamie worked at Fingerhut for more than 20 years and later was employed by United Healthcare in Plymouth, MN for 20 years. While she was working Jamie also graduated from St. Cloud State University earning her Bachelor's Degree in 1997 with a major in Speech Pathology and a minor in Gerontology. She was respected by her work colleagues both in Minnesota and internationally for her training skills, knowledge and patience.

Jamie was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She served as a volunteer for Senior Helping Hands for more than 20 years. Jamie enjoyed BBQ's with friends, participating in Rendezvous Encampment of Voyagers across the Midwest, traveling, gardening, crafting, and was an ancestry detective. She had especially fond memories of the times over the years spent at Deer Lake, WI with family. Jamie will be remembered for her generosity to give of herself to help family and friends whenever called upon.

Survivors include her parents, James and Mary McMullen of St. Cloud, MN; sister, Jo McMullen-Boyer (Mike Forester) and her daughter, Fiora Boyer of St. Cloud, MN; sister-in-law, Denise McMullen and her daughter, Sydney McMullen of Bloomington, MN; former brother-in-law, David Boyer of Sauk Rapids, MN; godchildren, Cory Imholte of Clearwater, MN and Kaden and Brenton Jones of Monticello, MN; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Mark McMullen in 2002.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Benson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 17, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved