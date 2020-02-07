|
Jane Bozanich
Sauk Rapids - There was a private burial at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in St. Cloud for Jane Bozanich, age 98, who passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Landings of Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.
Jane Bozanich was born in Oak Park, Illinois on May 19, 1921 to Raymond and Ethel (Rogerson) Allen. She resided the last 40 years in the St. Cloud area.
Jane is survived by her husband, Michael of Eden Prairie; daughter, Francie Traviolia of Leesburg, FL; grandson, Brad (Laura) of Mount Prospect, IL; and two great grandchildren, Lauren and Ryan of Mount Prospect, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Richard, Harriet Ade, Mary Gallaway, and Raymond; and great grandson, Brett.
Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020