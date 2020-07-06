Jane Ellen Olson
Central Lake, MI - Jane Ellen Olson, age 75, of Central Lake, Michigan and Mill Creek, Washington, died on July 1, 2020. She was born on December 4, 1944 to Vincent and Ruth Arnold in Dayton, Ohio.
A celebration of life will be held next summer, 2021, in Bellaire. Exact date and times will be forthcoming. Internment will be in Centerville, Ohio.
