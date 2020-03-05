Services
Foley Funeral Home
221 2nd Ave
Foley, MN 56329
(320) 968-7111
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
6:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
Foley, MN
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
Foley, MN
Jane Gardner Obituary
Jane Gardner

Foley - Jane Gardner, age 84 of Foley, passed away March 2, 2020 at The Gardens at Foley Assisted Living. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4 to 7:00 PM, Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Monday. Parish Prayers will be at 6:00 PM Sunday evening at he funeral home. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Jane Ann Gardner was born February 18, 1936 in Red Wing, Minnesota to Leo and Florence (Hansen) Harris. She grew up in Chippewa Falls, WI. In her younger years she worked as a secretary for the Minneapolis Tribune. She wrote letters to and eventually met an active duty serviceman, Ben Gardner, who she married on September 3, 1960 at St. Charles Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls, WI. The couple moved to Foley in 1961. Jane was a member of St. John's Catholic Church where she was a past choir member and a member of the Christian Mothers. She was very active in the Foley American Legion Auxiliary where she served as past president and secretary and also was a long time member of the ARC. Jane enjoyed visiting with friends and liked talking on the phone. She loved her family and many Foley friends along with her extended family at The Gardens at Foley. The family would like to thank her caregivers for their love and compassion shown to Jane.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Jane (Eric) Vaughn, Coon Rapids and Paul of St. Cloud as well as grandchildren, Ryan and Adam (Alyssa) and a great grandson, Oliver. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ben and a sister, Kathleen Harris.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
