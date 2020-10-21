Jane M. Ceynar
Jane M. Ceynar, age 77 of Villard died peacefully, October 18, 2020 at the Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood. Private services and inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Sauk Centre. Memorial donations may be directed to Prairie Home Hospice, Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Pope County Humane Society.
Jane Marie Ceynar was born October 13, 1943 in Melrose, Minnesota to George and Agnes (Schneider) Ceynar along with her twin sister, Jan. She grew up in Sauk Centre and graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1961. Jane furthered her education, receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Medical Technology from St. Cloud State University. Following her internship she worked at the St. Cloud Hospital in the laboratory. In 1967, she completed an internship in cytotechnology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. In 1970, she received her Master's Degree in Health Care Administration from Central Michigan University. Jane worked at the St. Cloud Hospital Laboratory for 35 years as a medical technologist and later as laboratory director and the director of the school of Medical Technology.
Jane is survived by her twin sister, Jan Reese of Las Vegas, NV; sister-in-law, Marlene Ceynar of Wadena, MN; niece, Abby Ceynar; nephew, Randall (Jen) Reese and twin great nieces, Brynn and Katherine; her longtime friend, Audrey Buysse of Villard, and other dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Paul Ceynar.
Arrangements: Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home hoplinhitchcockfuneralhome.com