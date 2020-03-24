|
Jane M. Klein
Arkansas, formerly of St. Cloud, MN - Jane Marie Klein, age 53, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. She was born on April 6, 1966, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to James Peter and Mary Catherine (Kieke) Klein.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.
Jane was incredibly accomplished. In education, she graduated Cum Laude with her Master of Science Degree in 2000 from St. Cloud State University in Minnesota and went on to work on her doctorate. Professionally, she has held many positions, volunteer, intern, business owner and one that was particularly close to her heart, Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor, in which she ministered to the fellow blind and aided them in many impactful ways. Those who knew Jane can attest to her servant's heart for those in need and her thirst for knowledge. Janes accomplishments over the years are extraordinary considering the handicaps that she had to overcome.
Jane was especially proud of the work she did with the University of Arkansas Athletic Department to develop a striping program for the Razorback football stadium. Seventy-two painters awaited her final choice of color contrasting with Razorback Red to paint the edge stripes on 23,000 stairs.
Jane was a very loving sister, daughter and friend that we were all very proud of.
She is survived by her loving partner, Jules Beck of the home; her sister, Jackie Klein of New Brighton, Minnesota; her brother, Jeff Klein and wife Joan of Elk River, Minnesota, and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020