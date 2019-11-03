|
Jane Skwira
Holdingford - The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Jane Mary (Wagner) Skwira, age 65 of Holdingford, will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 7th at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Millerville, Minnesota. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Jane died peacefully Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM Wednesday, November 6 with Parish Prayers at 4:00 PM, at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole and then again after 10:00 AM, Thursday at the church in Millerville. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.
Jane was born, along with her twin sister, Jean, on April 27, 1954 in Alexandria to Florian and Beulah (Reger) Wagner. She grew up on a farm near Millerville. She attended grade school at St. Mary's in Millerville and graduated from Brandon High School in 1972. Jane joined the Women's Army Corp. She went to basic training at Fort McClelen, Alabama and then to Fort Sam Houston for training as a medical corpsman. She worked at the Darnell Army Hospital at Fort Hood Texas. While being stationed at Fort Hood, Jane was sent to Managua Nicaragua for medical relief following a devastating earthquake that killed thousands of people. She was discharged from the Army and attended the St. Cloud Technical School L.P.N. program and graduated in 1979. She worked at the St. Cloud VA Medical Centeruntil she decided to stay home and raise her children while actively helping in the daily farm operation. Jane married Ray Skwira on October 16, 1982 in Millerville. Jane's greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole.
Jane is survived by her children, Jill (Mathew) Mogensen, Brandon; Ryan (Londa Olson) Skwira, Fargo, ND; Rick (Karla) Skwira, Brainerd and Justin Skwira, Holdingford. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Hailey, Avery, Jayden, Quinn, Tanner and Luther, her husband Raymond and her brothers and sisters, Mary (Dan) Hanson,Parkers Prairie; Thomas (Linda) Wagner, Alexandria; Jean (Richard) Bitzan, Garfield; Cliff (Michele) Wagner, Garfield; and Jennifer (Curt)Lysfjord, Garfield, and nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Florian Wagner, Jr & Donald Wagner and sister, Irene Roers, and nephews, Chad Wagner and Eric Roers.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019