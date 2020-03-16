|
Janet ("Jan") Claire Hanauer
On March 12, 2020, Janet ("Jan") Claire Hanauer, 92, passed away at her home in St. Joseph, Minnesota with family by her side. Jan was born to the late Leo and Kathryn (Flashe) Bloms on June 11, 1928 in Albany, Minnesota. She grew up in Farming, Minnesota and graduated from Albany High School.
She married the late Burton (Burt) Hanauer in 1947, and they lived together for most of their married lives in Avon, Minnesota. Together they raised three children. Family was at the center of Jan's life and she was a supportive, loving and caring wife and mother. Family and friends alike were drawn to her kind nature, her wit and her wonderful sense of humor. She leaves behind so many beautiful memories. Even as her health declined, she remained strong with a positive attitude and was able to spend good time with family and friends.
Jan had a strong faith and was an enthusiastic and dedicated member of St. Benedict's parish in Avon. She served as a church trustee for many years and was continuously involved in a wide range of church activities. In addition, her generous spirit led her to engage in volunteer work with other community organizations such as the area Food Shelf and Meals on Wheels. When she was not volunteering, she spent time overseeing Hanauer Product Enterprises, a company she and her husband founded. She also enjoyed reading, bird watching and gardening.
Jan is survived by her children, Ginny Lane of Brooklyn Park, Karen Hanauer of Plymouth and Tom Hanauer of Freeport. She is also survived by five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, her loving husband and one grandchild.
The family, sadly, has decided to postpone funeral services due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus. This has been a difficult decision, but we want to honor and celebrate Jan's life at a time when all who wish to join us can do so with fewer risks. A Catholic mass will be held at a later date at the Church of St. Benedict in Avon, Minnesota. Further information will be made available as soon as possible.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020