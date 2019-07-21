Janet L. Schoenleben



Sartell - Janet L. Schoenleben, age 67 of Sartell, passed away, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her home after a courageous 10-year battle with cancer. Services celebrating Janet's life will be at 11:00AM on Wednesday, July 24th at Living Hope Church in Little Falls. The Reverend Keith Thompson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00PM on Tuesday, July 23rd at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud and again for one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Arrangements are with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.



'Jani' was born September 19, 1951 to Reverend Harold and Maybelle (Ruehman) Elias in Rochester, MN. The family moved to Mentor, MN and later to Virginia, MN where Jani graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1969. Following graduation Jani moved with her best friend to Minneapolis for a brief time before moving to St. Cloud. Jan met Curt at church, and their 'just friends' relationship soon turned to love and they were united in marriage on August 12, 1972 in St. Cloud. The couple made their home in Royalton where they raised their family. In 1998 they moved to St. Cloud, and in 2017 moved to Sartell. Jan began working at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in 1992 and worked there for over 20 years. She was loved by her tenants and appreciated by co-workers. In 2010, because of her deep commitment to everything she did, Jan was recognized by Aging Services of MN and received the Caring Heart Support Award. She was a loyal Vikings fan who always believed they would win the Super Bowl! Her hobby of collecting pineapples spread to every room of the house and reflected her hospitality and welcoming nature. Jan will be remembered for always putting others first, above all else Jan was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Jan's faith in God was strong and steadfast.



Jan is survived by her husband of almost 47 years, Curt of Sartell: children, Heidi (Jerry) Fellegy of Sartell, and Heather Schoenleben of Sartell; and granddaughter, Logan, whom she loved beyond measure. Also surviving are her brother and sisters, Harold 'Buddy' (Karen) Elias of Rochester, Alona (James) Kerze of Woodbury, and Shirley 'Jeany' Holmquist of Anoka.



She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Myron, and Sister Donna-Mae Nelson.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Jurgens, the nurses at Coborn's Cancer Center and CentraCare Hospice for their loving care. We are blessed to have had her in our lives. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed, and her laugh never forgotten.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 21, 2019