Janette Terwey Neu
Bigfork - Janette Terwey Neu died peacefully surrounded by family in Bigfork, MT on June 10, 2019, the 65th anniversary of her wedding to Donald Neu. Janette was kind and loving. She opened her heart and home generously. Janette devoted herself to her husband and eight children, most touchingly to sweet LeeAnn, her daughter with special needs.
Janette was born on August 9, 1935 to John and Mary Mertes Terwey in St. Joseph, MN. She learned to cook, bake, sew, and care for her family early, since her mother died young and most of Janette's older sisters had begun families of their own. At 16 she moved to St. Could, MN to attend Cathedral High School, and join the family of Fred and Francis Eveslage.
Janette met Don, the love of her life, at the wedding of her youngest brother, Louis Terwey to Rosella Kron, Don's cousin. It was Stearns county kismet for sure! They were married on June 10, 1954, then lived in Connecticut while Don was in the Navy. Janette and Don happily returned to the Midwest for their college years. The Mountain West then beckoned them with a great teaching position and even greater hunting and fishing. Janette said she made "skid marks border to border" across the states when they moved to Kalispell, MT in 1962 - reluctantly leaving their families for new opportunities. She came to love the Flathead Valley, making it her family's life-long home.
Janette instilled the strong work ethic from her youth into her own family. She, Don and their children created and for many years operated their landscaping, nursery and Christmas tree business, LaSalle Nursery. They also had a small farm, and raised chickens, cows, and horses. Janette also worked as a receptionist for several years at Wettach Chiropractic in Kalispell, MT.
Everyone loved Janette's baking and cooking - her fish fry dinners were legendary! She sewed her girls' dresses, grew large gardens and gorgeous flowerbeds. And taught each daughter and son to make homes of their own. Janette loved music! She sang in choirs, hummed through housework, and spontaneously broke out in song when she heard a familiar tune or one sprang from her heart. She also loved to dance. From her first dates with Don in Minnesota to clubhouse events in retirement communities in Arizona, she was generally first to the dancefloor and last the leave. Janette enjoyed fishing and boating with Don and many friends across the Northwest U.S. and Canada. She fund-raised and volunteered for Special Olympics, the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, and Catholic churches and causes.
Janette was proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Donald, her parents, and her eleven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children Gary Neu, Diane Brien, Barbara Dopp, Brad Neu, Bob Neu, Mary Neu, LeeAnn Neu, and Paula Witt, 16 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
Janette was a devoted Catholic, whose faith has been passed along to the entire family. A celebration of her life was held June 15, 2019 at 10 am at St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Bigfork, MT.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 23, 2019