Janice M. "Jan" Blascziek

Janice M. "Jan" Blascziek Obituary
Janice "Jan" M. Blascziek, age 56, of St. Cloud, died Saturday, May 2, 2020.

No public services will be held. A private graveside service will be held at Fairhaven Cemetery.

Janice Marie Blascziek was born December 27, 1963 in St. Cloud to Victor and Joyce (Dahnke) Kotzer. She grew up in the South Haven area and attended school in Annandale. Jan married Kevin Blascziek, and they later divorced. Jan loved her animals and was an avid reader.

Jan is survived by her mother, Joyce Kotzer of South Haven; siblings, Julie (Wayne) Hentges of South Haven, Ron (Marie) Kotzer of St. Cloud, and Tom (Kelly) Kotzer of Clearwater; and nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 6 to May 10, 2020
