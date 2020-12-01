Janice M. "Jan" CariveauSt. Cloud - A private family celebration and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Janice M. Cariveau, age 81, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Entombment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum.Janice "Jan" was born on March 2, 1939 to Edmund and Irene (Kascht) Janssen in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She grew up in Albany and at the age of 13 moved to St Cloud. She graduated from Tech High School in 1957 and a chance meeting with Dennis Cariveau at Lake George set her path for the future. January 23, 1960 Jan and Denny were married at St. John's Cantius Church in St Cloud. In 1964 they moved to Milwaukee, WI to pursue Denny's career and lived there until 1976 when they returned to St Cloud as the owners of Denny's Shoe Repair. One month after their return to St Cloud Jan started her career as a switchboard operator and the voice of The First American Bank (Bremer) until her retirement in 2013 after 37 years of service. She was blessed to make many lifetime friends at the bank. After her day at the bank she could be found working at the counter of the shoe repair.Jan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She will always be remembered as a caring, fun loving person with a twinkle in her eye. Jan valued her siblings, dear friends, Elvis, Tom Jones, and a good laugh. Having raised three sons, one of her greatest joys was the addition of grandchildren and great grandchildren to the family.Jan is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Dennis "Denny"; her three sons, Mark (Mary), Brian, Todd (Beth); grandchildren, Danielle (Tony) Gebhard, Thomas Cariveau, Austin Cariveau, Samantha Cariveau, Michael Cariveau; great-grandchildren, Maya and Molly Gebhard; sisters, Bernice (Ron) Ziebol, Patty (Terry) Partch, Julie (Tom) Fix; brother, Ken (Lu) Janssen.Jan is preceded in death by her parents, mother and father-in-law, brother Lloyd Janssen and his wife Clara, brother Roger Janssen.A special thank you to the staff of the Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their support and compassion when she was in their care.In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the United Way.