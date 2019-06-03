Janice M. Saatzer



Sauk Rapids - Janice M. Saatzer, age 76, of Sauk Rapids, MN Died Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Community. She passed away peacefully with her family at her side 41 days after being diagnosed with cancer.



Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Calvary Community Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Church. Private family burial will be held. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.



Janice M. May was born on April 11, 1943 in St. Cloud, MN to John and Mary (Simmons) May Jr. She was married to Robert Saatzer on March 12, 1966, a union that blessed them with beautiful children. They were later divorced. Janice attended St. Cloud State University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology. Most recently she worked as an administrative assistant for Simonson Lumber. Janice was a member of Calvary Community Church and enjoyed drawing, writing, puzzles, exploring MN with her sister Jeanne, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, intelligence, creativity, her strong faith, and deep connections in her faith community.



She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Brian) Schreder of New Brighton, MN, Randy (Jill) Saatzer of Crystal, MN, Rob (Barb) Saatzer of St. Cloud, Wendi (Eric) Galligan of Waite Park, MN, and Ric (Michelle) Saatzer of Pymouth, MN; 12 grandchildren; brothers, John (Mary) May of Bemidji, MN, James May of St. Cloud, MN, Jerry (Patty) May of Waconia, MN; sisters, Carol (Jim) Ackerson, Verndale, MN and Jeanne May of St. Cloud, MN.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard May.



In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the family.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary