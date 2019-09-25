Services
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St Joseph's Cemetery
Waite Park, MN
Janice Steichen Obituary
Avon - Janice Steichen, daughter of Roman and DeLores Steichen passed away on Saturday September 21, 2019 at Serenity Village, Avon, MN

She was proceeded in death by her mother DeLores, father, Roman, brother, John, brother-in-law, Arthur Welle, and two nieces.

Janice's passion was drawing and home design. She loved playing cards and scrabble. Her hobby was collecting unicorns.

The burial service will be Tuesday October 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St Joseph's Cemetery in Waite Park MN.

Memorials are preferred

Miller Carlin Funeral Home will be handling the funeral service.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 25, 2019
