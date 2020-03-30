|
|
Jared W. Klein
Cold Spring - A Private Memorial Service will be at River of Life Church in Cold Spring for Jared W. Klein, age 19 who died on Sunday.
Jared was born on August 30, 2000 in St. Cloud, MN to Scott Klein and Jena Klein. He was an avid sports fan. Jared enjoyed watching and discussing sports on ESPN and was a true intellectual. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his parents; sister, Jordan; grandparents, John Klein and Carol Klein; aunt, Sara (Shane) Cuperus; cousins, Clare and Cora Cuperus.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020