Jason C. Ring
Albany - Jason C. Ring, 46, passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 21, 2020.
Jason was born in St. Cloud, MN on January 7, 1974. He grew up in Rockville and graduated from ROCORI High School. He married Taunya (Loehlein) on December 17, 1994 and together they had 3 children—Andrew, Abby, and Alex. Jason's family was the pride of his life, and providing for his family was always his top priority. Working for Essilor Labs for 22 years was one of his great accomplishments. He began his work there at DBL Labs in maintenance while in high school, and worked his way up to management. Jason enjoyed spending time with his children, especially watching The Andy Griffith Show. He also enjoyed going out to dinner with Taunya, coffee dates with his sisters, and talking about the problems of the world with his Dad. Jason was a big sports fan, and especially enjoyed the Huskies, Rox, and all MN teams. He still proudly displayed his high school state championship bowling trophy. He also made the best pies.
He is survived by his beloved children, Andrew (Shannon), Abby (Chanmany), and Alex; his Dear, Taunya; parents Gordon and Bonnie (Hammerel) Ring; sisters Jewell (Brandon) Ring and Jeanna (Tom) Franklin; niece Leah and nephew Noah; biological mother Shirley (Bednar) Schotl; sister Brandy; grandmother Irene Ring; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Proceeded in death by grandparents Gordon Ring Sr., Lloyd and Rita Hammerel.
A memorial service will be held at 12pm at Oakwood Community Church in Becker, MN on Saturday, February 29, 2020, luncheon immediately following. Visitation will be from 11am-12pm. The family welcomes you to wear your favorite sports team attire.
Memorials to his children are preferred.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020