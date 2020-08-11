1/1
Jason N. Zimmerman
Jason N. Zimmerman

Cold Spring, MN - Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville for Jason N. Zimmerman, 34, of Cold Spring. Livestreaming will be available at www.christcatholic.com for those that wish to attend in spirit. Jason passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Reverend Matthew Luft, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rockville.

Public visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the church. Masks are required. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Jason was born on May 7, 1986 in St. Cloud to Tom and Julie (Stock) Zimmerman. He graduated from Rocori High School in 2005 and from the St. Cloud Technical College Electrical Program. Jason was employed as a Parks Supervisor for the City of Cold Spring prior to his move to the Public Works department with the City of Sartell in 2014. Jason married Brianna Emslander on September 20, 2014 at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville. He was a member of Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish and the Waite Park Rifle Club as well as other hunting and fishing organizations.

Jason was an avid hunter and outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and the great outdoors. Above all he treasured spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered for always lending a helping hand, his gratitude for kindness shown and his hard work ethic. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered as a husband, father, son, brother, grandson, uncle, son-in-law and friend.

Jason is survived by his wife, Brianna; children, Landon (4) and Everly (1); parents, Tom and Julie Zimmerman of Rockville; brothers, Jake of Cold Spring, John (Missy) of Richmond; grandparents, Chuck and Janice Stock of St. Cloud and Janet Zimmerman of St. Cloud; parents-in-law, Ron and Brenda Emslander of St. Cloud; brother-in-law, Corey (Christy) Emslander of Sartell; nieces and nephews, Raylan and Autumn Zimmerman and Hudson and Haidyn Emslander; and many others relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Nicholas Zimmerman.

A heartfelt thank you to all who have shown love and support to our family during this difficult time.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to assist with an Education Fund for Landon and Everly.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
