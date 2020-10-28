1/1
Jean Ann (Braun) Carruthers
Jean Ann (Braun) Carruthers

Lewisville, TX - Jean Ann (Braun) Carruthers, 66, of Lewisville, TX passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date in Sauk Centre, MN.

Jean was born on September 13, 1954 in Albany, MN to Ralph and Mary Ann (Wiebolt) Braun. She graduated from Sauk Centre High School and continued her education at Bethel University, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in 2000.

Jean married the love of her life, David Carruthers, on March 13, 1981 in Las Vegas, NV, resided in the Minneapolis, MN area, until moving to Flower Mound, TX area in 2000. She worked as a Grant Manager in Minneapolis, MN for 17 years, a Community Resource Director for 3 years and Administrative Supervisor for 11 years in Dallas, TX.

As a teenager, she worked at the family bakery in Sauk Centre. She had many fond memories of living on the lake, snowmobiling, swimming and fishing. Jean was very independent and liked to travel. She enjoyed visiting with close friends and family, especially spending time with her grandkids, baking cookies and gardening.

Jean is survived by her son, Patrick Carruthers of Plymouth, MN; daughter, Donna (Hamlet) Vazquez of Long Beach, CA; daughter-in-law Carmen Carruthers of Maple Plain, MN; four grandchildren, Daniel and Arlene Carruthers and Josiah and Micah Vazquez, siblings, Sandi Radzak of Sartell, MN; Roger (Mary) Braun of Willmar, MN; Cindy (John) Fischer of Rice, MN; nieces and nephews, (Scott, Amy, Ted, Carrie, Kathy, Josh, Lisa, Jessica, Jamie, Nick). Close friends, Diane and Russ Oberg, Kelvin and Cheryl King, Carmen Reynolds.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband David L. Carruthers March 20, 2017 and parents Ralph (2019) and Mary Ann (2013) Braun.

Thank you to the amazing and dedicated staff at Synergy Home Health and Aspen Hospice of Lewisville, TX.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolence cards may be sent to Patton-Schad, Attn: Jean Carruthers Family, 620 Beltline Road, Sauk Centre, MN 56378.




Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services
620 Beltline Road
Sauk Centre, MN 56378
320-352-3089
