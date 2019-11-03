|
Jean Davis
St. Cloud - Jean Marie (Mason) Davis, 85, of St. Cloud, MN, passed away on October 27, 2019 in Boston, MA.
Jean was born on February 16, 1934 to Judge M.L. (Larry), Iowa Supreme Court Justice & Genevieve Mason in Mason City, Iowa. She was the oldest of 5 children. She graduated from Holy Family High School in Mason City, Iowa and went on to college and later obtained an X-ray Technician certificate.
Jean and her family moved from Mason City to St. Cloud in 1965 where she remained in the same house for 54 years. She was a stay at home mom for many years and raised 8 children; 4 are veterans of the U.S. Marine Corp and 1 is an Army nurse veteran. She and her husband Rex briefly owned and operated Rex's Fine Foods Restaurants in downtown St. Cloud, MN.
Jean also loved caring for children and eventually ran her own in-home day care business. She cared for many children for over 35 years, as evidenced by her hodge-podge refrigerator that was filled with many pictures and art work from "her kids". Many stayed in touch through visits as adults with their own children or sent annual Birthday & Christmas cards. Jean was a member of St Paul's Parish since 1965.
Jean was an independent and strong individual. Over the years, Jean was faced with several health issues including the loss of her eyesight. Through it all, she remained positive and strived to remain determined in her daily living.
Jean is survived by her children, Michael (Melissa) Davis of Sequim, WA; Thomas (Nellie) Davis of San Antonio, TX; Maureen (John) Donohue of Maple Lake, MN; David (Tracy) Davis-Thompson of Boston, MA; Michelle (Steve) Branham of Brooklyn Park, MN and Molly Davis of Minneapolis, MN., grandchildren: Erica Bennett, Jennifer Bundy, Thomas Davis, Ryan Davis, Kevin Donohue, Erin Sweeney, Patrick Donohue, Robert Davis-Thompson; Jessica Davis-Thompson, Davis Branham, Jacob Branham, and Hannah Davis and 5 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by siblings Timothy and Patricia and sons Patrick and Terrance.
Memorial services will be held at Williams-Dingmann Funeral Home, 1900 Veterans Drive, St. Cloud, MN on Thursday, November 7th beginning at 10:00am with receiving of guests; service and celebration starting at 11:00am-1:30pm. A gathering reception will follow at MT's on 8th, 2022 Veterans Drive, from 2:00-6:00pm.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019