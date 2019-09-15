Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cathedral (Upper Church)
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cathedral (Upper Church)
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Sieger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean E. Sieger


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean E. Sieger Obituary
Jean E. Sieger

St. Cloud, MN - A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Mary's Cathedral (Upper Church) in St. Cloud for Jean Elizabeth Sieger, 73, of Saint Cloud who passed away on Saturday, August 24, at the St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by her family. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Entombment of the Urn will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

She was a devoted and loving wife to Don, a proud and caring mother to Jenny (Kraig) Fladung and loving grandmother to Noelle and Haley Fladung.

Born in Richland Center, Wisconsin, to Gertrude (Gerfen) and Robert Klinzing, she grew up in Avoca, Wisconsin. She graduated from Riverdale High School in 1964, then attended business school in Madison before moving to Platteville, Wisconsin where Don attended school and Jean worked at Mound City Bank. She married her high school sweetheart, the love of her life, Donnie Sieger in 1966. The couple moved to Babbitt, Minnesota in 1969.

Jean and Don moved in Saint Cloud in 1988 where Jean worked for Zapp Bank for a number of years before taking care of her two granddaughters during their early years. Jean was an active member of Saint Mary's Cathedral and helped serve the community meal.

Jean is survived by her husband; daughter, Jenny (Kraig) Fladung of Sartell; granddaughters Noelle and Haley Fladung; brother, Richard (Marlynn) Klinzing of Babbitt, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now