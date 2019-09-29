Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church
Brennyville, MN
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church
Brennyville, MN
1943 - 2019
Foley - Jean Helmin, age 76 of St. Cloud and formerly of Foley, passed away September 26, 2019 at St. Benedicts Senior Community. A Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Brennyville. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Jean Ann Helmin was born September 25, 1943 in Benton County to Joseph and Rose (Pekarek) Rudnitski. She graduated from Foley High School and married Sylvester Helmin on November 23, 1963 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. The couple lived in Minneapolis before moving to a farm near Brennyville in 1967. Jean was an avid gardener, enjoyed raising chickens and sewing clothes for her family. Jean was also known for her couponing, rebating and hard chocolate chip cookies. Family members could count on her to make an angel food cake for their birthdays. She was a member of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers. Memorial are preferred in lieu of flowers to; The Poor Clares or St. Benedict's Monastery.

She is survived by her husband, Sylvester of St. Cloud and children: Joe (Tancy), Wisconsin; Jim of Foley and Ann (Wayne) Britz of Sauk Rapids, as well as two grandchildren, Sydney and Ali Kremer, and step grandchildren; Alex, Erin, and Amie Britz. Brothers and sisters: June Moshier, St. Cloud; Rodney, Foley; Janice Shisler, Seattle, WA; Loree Rudnitski, Gilman; Ione (Bill) Winter, Hopkins; Gordon (Judy), Foley; Wayne (Tanja), Montana; Neil (Jill) Big Lake; Faith (Leon Johnson) Rudnitski, Barrett; Jo (Kevin Mastel) Rudnitski, New York Mills and Russ (Nancy) of Gilman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rose Rudnitski.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 29, 2019
