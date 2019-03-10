Services
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels
3888 West Broadway
Robbinsdale, MN 55422
(763) 537-4511
Jean Lorge
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Robbinsdale - Jean L. (Allen) Lorge of Robbinsdale died March 5, 2019 at age 91. Born in St. Cloud; daughter of John and Stella Allen.

Preceded in death by husband, Richard; 2 sisters and 2 brothers. Survived by son, Dale (Marci) Lorge; daughter, Lori (Tom) Huber; grandchildren, Jonathan (Sunny) Yuan, Jeanette Huber, Maelee and Maya Lorge; 4 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service 11 a.m. Monday, March 11 at Gearty-Delmore Robbinsdale Chapel, 3888 W. Broadway Ave. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Interment Gethsemane Cemetery. Gearty-Delmore 763-537-4511

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 10, 2019
