Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
1935 - 2019
Jean Lahr Obituary
Jean Lahr

St. Cloud - Jean R. Lahr, 84 of St. Cloud, Minnesota passed away Saturday July 13, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born March 1, 1935 in St. Cloud to the late Paul & Katherine Wruck. Jean married Wally Lahr December 20th 1976 in Watertown, South Dakota. Jean was a care giver helping veterans and people with special needs.

She is survived by her children Kathy Reinertson of Sartell, "Crickett" Janel DeVeaux (Mario) Visco of Colorado. Three grandchildren: Joseph, Joshua, Reinertson, Giovanni Matteo Visco. One great-grandchild Waylon Reinertson. And her fur babies; Tinker, Keno, Tabitha.

We would like to thank the best friend of a lifetime Joannie Rymer for her wonderful Support during these trying times, and Heartland Hospice for the exceptional care given to our mother. A memorial will be held at a later date.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 21, 2019
