Jean "Jeannie" Peterson
Sartell - A Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Jean "Jeannie" Peterson, age 74, of Sartell, MN who stepped into Eternity on May 9, 2020 after facing Multiple Sclerosis head on for over 30 years.
Jean is survived by her three children, Kris (Scott) Schlichting of Rice, MN, Jay (Shelley) Peterson of Clear Lake, MN and Jill (Jason) Dekarske of Otsego, MN. Her adored 5 grandchildren Jordan Schlichting, Jerad Schlichting, McKenzie Peterson, Daniel Peterson and Clara Dekarske, her beloved friend Sue Hansen, brothers Robert (Jayne) Lindgren of Estero, FL and Don (Judy) Lindgren of Estero, FL, sister in-law Diane Jasper, the caring women who watched over her every day, nieces, nephews and so many dear friends.
Jean is preceded in death by her devoted husband Dan of 52 years, her parents, sister Janice, brother in-laws Bradley Eilertson and Joe Jasper.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.
Obituary and Guest Book available online at: www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 11 to May 12, 2020