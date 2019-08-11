|
|
Jean Repulski
Little Falls - Jean Repulski 72 year old resident of Little Falls died July 30. Services will be held on Tuesday, August 13 at 12:00 P.M. at St. Otto's Care Center Chapel in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at St. Otto's Care Center Chapel.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Paula (Dave) Lindberg of Wayzata; grandsons Grant (15) and Ben (12) whom she loved dearly and was always talking about them, and her two sisters Jackie (Victor) Harren and Jane Gross.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother John Reine and sister Jeanette McMillan. May the Lord hold her in his arms until we meet again.
The arrangements for Jean are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. 320-632-4393
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 11, 2019