Jeanette "Jan" Dahl
Cave Creek, AZ, formerly of St. Cloud, MN - Jeanette "Jan" Higgins Dahl, age 97, Cave Creek, AZ, formerly of St. Cloud, MN, died Friday, August 2, 2019 at Paradise Valley Senior Retreat, Paradise Valley, AZ.
Memorial services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Columbarium. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.
Jan was born January 7, 1922 in Watertown, SD to Arthur and Nicoline (Huseth) Higgins. She graduated from high school in Aberdeen, SD, completed a bachelor's degree in music from St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN and a bachelor's degree in occupational therapy from Tufts University, Boston, MA. Jan married Monrad "Doc" Dahl on June 8, 1946 in Baldwin, WI. She was a piano and voice instructor in St. Cloud for 50 years and also had worked as an occupational therapist at the St. Cloud Veterans Administration Medical Center and the St. Cloud Hospital. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Minnesota Music Teachers Association, League of Women Voters and sang with the Minnesota Center Chorale. Jan enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister and brothers, her friends, playing piano, singing, gardening, fitness, the family cabin, traveling, reading as well as cultural/civic events.
Survivors include her children, David F. Dahl of San Jose, CA; Jon A. Dahl of Show Low, AZ; Mark T. Dahl of Afton, MN; Deborah S. Dahl of Cave Creek, AZ; Daniel S. Dahl of Jordan, MN; Peder M. Dahl of Phoenix, AZ;14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, "Doc" on January 6, 1993, granddaughter, Jeanette "Nettie" Dahl Tollefson, sister, Marjorie Moore, and brothers, Robert and Richard Higgins.
Memorials are preferred to Catholic Charities Emergency Services Food Shelf or Wirth Center for the Performing Arts.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 13, 2019