Jeanette E. Steinhoff
Jeanette E. Steinhoff

Cold Spring - May 19, 1935 - October 9, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Jeanette E. Steinhoff, age 85, who died Friday, October 9, 2020 at Assumption Home surrounded by her family. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. Those not attending may watch it live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Friday morning at the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Jeanette was born in Browerville to Edward and Catherine (Czeck) Irsfeld. She married Arnie Steinhoff on May 28, 1957.

Jeanette worked for Lantz Lenses for many years, retired and enjoyed family, grandkids and great grandkids. She loved to sew, quilt, and fish. Jeanette was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers.

She is survived by her husband, Arnie; children, LeRoy (Sue), Deb (Scott) Porwoll, Kenneth (Tracy), David; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Christine (Roland) Lamusga and Rita (Wilbert) Daniels.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
