Jeanette "Jenny" Fiedler
Rice - The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Jeanette "Jenny" Fiedler, age 78, of Rice, will be 4:00 PM, Friday, August 23rd at the Church of St. Stephen, in St. Stephen, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Please join the family for a visitation from 1:00-4:00PM, Friday at the church, with the funeral service, burial, and meal to follow. Jenny passed away peacefully at her home, Saturday, August 17th, of natural causes. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.
Jenny was born October 13, 1940 in St. Cloud to William and Olivia (Kosel) Vouk. She grew up and lived the rest of her life in the St. Stephen area. She married Bobby Fiedler on September 2, 1961 in St. Stephen. She worked for several years in the banking industry. She was a member of the St. Stephen Catholic Church and the St. Stephen Christian Mothers. Her true passions were her husband, children and their families. She lived her life, always showing by example, how to be kind and loving.
Jenny is survived by her loving and caring husband, Robert Fiedler, Rice; children, Kim (Mike) Gustin, Avon; Ron Fiedler, Fort Lauderdale, FL; Becky (Craig Danzl) Fiedler, St. Cloud; Dan (Nancy) Fiedler, Holdingford; Eric (Laurie) Fiedler, Lakeville and Clint Fiedler, St. Cloud. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and her brothers and sisters; Bill (Ruth) Vouk, St. Stephen; Jim (Kathy) Vouk, St. Stephen; Ray (Norma) Vouk, St. Joseph, Al (Candice) Vouk, Rice; Linda (Randy) Midas, Sauk Rapids; Peggy (Tuna) Parr, HI; and Sue (Charlie) Luedtke.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Evelyn Vouk.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 21, 2019