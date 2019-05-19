Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Roetzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette M. "Jeanie" Roetzel


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeanette M. "Jeanie" Roetzel Obituary
Jeanette "Jeanie" M. Roetzel

Sartell - Jeanie was born on December 11, 1937 to Michael and Florence (Penning) Block in Alton, IA. She married Frank Roetzel on February 15, 1958 in Ashton, IA. Jeanie was a hard worker on the farm and in her garden. She managed the Super 8 in Windom, MN and retired in May of 1999. Jeanie was a faithful and active member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She volunteered at the food shelf and attended the ladies Thursday morning coffee group. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, quilting and shopping at garage sales. Jeanie loved to laugh, was gentle, kind, compassionate, shared her soft spirit and loved her family most of all.

Jeanie is survived by her husband, Frank of Sartell; children, Lisa Johnson of Shoreview, Ron (Lynelle) Roetzel of Eagan, Wayne (Kristin) Roetzel of Forest Lake, Rebecca (Jeff) Tholen of St. Cloud, Steve Roetzel of San Diego, CA; 12 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; siblings, Irvin (Judy) Block of Ashton, IA, Gerry Block of Sheldon, IA, Loretta Kohles of Yankton, SD, and Howard (Sue) Block of Adel, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Pamela; siblings, Rosella Block, Marjorie Roder and Arnold Block.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now