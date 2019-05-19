Jeanette "Jeanie" M. Roetzel



Sartell - Jeanie was born on December 11, 1937 to Michael and Florence (Penning) Block in Alton, IA. She married Frank Roetzel on February 15, 1958 in Ashton, IA. Jeanie was a hard worker on the farm and in her garden. She managed the Super 8 in Windom, MN and retired in May of 1999. Jeanie was a faithful and active member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She volunteered at the food shelf and attended the ladies Thursday morning coffee group. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, quilting and shopping at garage sales. Jeanie loved to laugh, was gentle, kind, compassionate, shared her soft spirit and loved her family most of all.



Jeanie is survived by her husband, Frank of Sartell; children, Lisa Johnson of Shoreview, Ron (Lynelle) Roetzel of Eagan, Wayne (Kristin) Roetzel of Forest Lake, Rebecca (Jeff) Tholen of St. Cloud, Steve Roetzel of San Diego, CA; 12 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; siblings, Irvin (Judy) Block of Ashton, IA, Gerry Block of Sheldon, IA, Loretta Kohles of Yankton, SD, and Howard (Sue) Block of Adel, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Pamela; siblings, Rosella Block, Marjorie Roder and Arnold Block.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 19, 2019