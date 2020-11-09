Jeanette Mayers



Melrose - Jeanette V. Mayers, age 88 of Melrose, died peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota.



A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, November 14 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Melrose.



Jeanette Veronica Braun was born July 17, 1932 in Greenwald, Minnesota to Arthur and Elizabeth (Wiesser) Braun. She was united in marriage to Donald "Donnie" Mayers on September 6, 1954 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Greenwald. They moved around the first few years of marriage before settling in Melrose. Jeanette loved playing music and yodeling. In her younger years, she played on KASM radio and started her own band, Jean and the Rose Tones, and played with the Jolly Fishermen. Jeanette also worked at the Melrose Bakery.



She enjoyed playing guitar for many weddings and shower dances, playing BINGO, bowling, and playing cards. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose, St. Peter's Court 1556 Catholic Order of Foresters, and the Christian Mothers.



Survivors include her children, Steve Mayers of Melrose, Tom (Tracy) Mayers of Sauk Rapids, Luan (Steve) Weber of Cold Spring, Rick (Jenny) Mayers of Melrose, Brian (Kelly) Mayers of Sartell, and Linda (Harvey) Keller of Melrose; six grandchildren; one step-grandson; two great-grandchildren with one on the way; and one step-great-granddaughter; brothers and sister, Jerry Braun of Minneapolis, Doris Peters of Blaine, and Dean Braun of Minneapolis; and sister-in-law, Kay Braun of Cincinnati, Ohio.



Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Mayers on July 20, 2018; son, James "Sticky" Mayers on Oct. 15, 1983; parents; brothers and sisters, Irvin Braun, Marian Ertl, Marci Veldre, Herb Braun, and Cletus Braun; and in-laws, Joan Braun, Edgar Veldre, Bill Peters, Doris Braun, Erwin and Monica Mayers, Jerry and Viola Scholz, Ray and Alda Mae Mayers, Norb and Luella Humbert, and Sylvester Mayers.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred



Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store