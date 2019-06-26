|
|
Jeanette Miller
Little Falls - Jeanette Miller, 84 year old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:30 A.M. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father David Maciej officiating and Father Ben Kociemba con-celebrating. Burial will take place in the St. Mary's Parish Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. A visitation will take place 9:30-11:30 A.M. on Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN.
Jeanette was born on March 4, 1935, in Holdingford, MN to the late Celestine and Mary (Maciej) Wochnick. She graduated from Little Falls Community High School and after graduation, she went to work at the Home Bakery in Little Falls, MN. She met Kenneth Miller at the very first dance at the Falls Ballroom and they were later united in marriage on October 6th, 1953 at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Elmdale, MN. After getting married, Ken was still active in the US Army, so the couple lived in Hopkinsville, KY for 1 year, when they relocated to Little Falls, MN and purchased a farm southeast of Little Falls, MN. Jeanette loved expressing her faith in prayer, song & teaching her children. Her hobbies included cooking, square dancing, polka music, traveling, and taking snapshots. Jeanette and Ken looked forward to spending winters in Arizona, which they did for 20 years. Jeanette was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN and was also an active member of the Christian Mothers. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Jeanette is survived by sons, Gary (Patty) of Aitkin, MN, Ronald (Jeannie) of Little Falls, Marvin (Teresa) of Little Falls, Joe (Mary) of Swanville, Brian (Kimberly) of Old Frontenac, MN; daughters, Kathy (Kevin) Gamble of Corona, CA and Luann (Brian) Steidl of Minneapolis, MN; siblings, Roger (Corky) Wochnick of Little Falls, MN, Rich (Diona) Wochnick of Anoka, MN, Sharon (Donald) Prokott of Coon Rapids, MN, Ron (Sue) Wochnick of Sartell, MN and Rosemary Peka of Little Falls, MN; 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Jeanette was preceded in death by parents, Celestine and Mary Wochnick; husband, Kenneth Miller; and siblings, LeRoy Wochnick, Arnie Wochnick, Dennis Wochnick and Bob Wochnick.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 26, 2019