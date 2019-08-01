Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Royalton, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Royalton, MN
Jeanette Plantenberg


1933 - 2019
Jeanette Plantenberg Obituary
Jeanette Plantenberg

Royalton - Jeanette Plantenberg, 86 year old resident of Royalton died Monday, July 29 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 2 at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, MN. With Father Roger Klassen officiating. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 8:30 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 2 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton.

Jeanette Selinski was born on February 1, 1933 in Bowlus, Minnesota to the late George and Martha (Kampa) Selinski. She graduated from Royalton High School in 1951. She worked at the following businesses: Twin City Arsenal, Camp Ripley and Tri City Paving in clerical administration. Jeanette was united in marriage to Charles "Chuck" Plantenberg on September 28, 1953, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus, MN. The couple made their home in Royalton where they lived for 66 years. She enjoyed birdwatching, going for rides in the country, gardening, reading, visiting with friends, playing cards, baking, traveling and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her love, courage and dignity. She was a member of Christian Mothers and Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Karen (Jerry) Zilka of Little Falls, MN and Steve (Wendy) Plantenberg of Robins, IA; three grandchildren, Jason (Hayley) Zilka of Monticello, MN, Amanda (Josh) Trembley of Monticello, MN, and Lakyn Plantenberg of Robins, IA; great-grandchildren, London Zilka, Brecken Zilka, Aspen Zilka, Kylee Trembley, Avery Trembley and Asher Trembley; sister, Marcella Surma of Royalton, MN and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Martha Selinski; husband, Charles Plantenberg; siblings, Harry Selinski, James Selinski, Alferd Selinski; sisters, Mable Marko, Ethel Arnold, Florence Murray, Mathilda O'Connell, Evelyn Beaseman, Bernice Tillman and Joan Krueger.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 1, 2019
