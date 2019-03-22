|
|
Sister Jeanette Quinn
Little Falls - Sister Jeanette Quinn, 88, died on March 18, 2019, at St. Francis Convent, Little Falls, Minn. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Francis Convent on Monday, March 25, at 11 a.m. Friends may call at St. Francis Convent on Sunday, March 24, from 4-8 p.m., with a Franciscan prayer service at 7 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral on Monday at 11 a.m.
Jeanette was born on October 16, 1930, to Leo and Lucy (Spieker) Quinn in Belle River, Minn. She was the second of three children. The family moved to Osakis when Jeanette was in the third grade and she attended the Osakis public schools from third grade through high school. She graduated from high school in 1948 and then was a student at St. Cloud School of Nursing for two years. Her desire was to become a sister and on July 31, 1951, she was accepted as a Franciscan Sister of Little Falls, Minnesota, and given the name Sister Mary de Montfort. She returned to her baptismal name in 1967. She was a Franciscan Sister for 67 years.
Sister Jeanette completed her nursing studies at St. Gabriel's School of Nursing and received her RN in 1953. She ministered as a nurse at St. Gabriel's Hospital and St. Francis Convent Infirmary in Little Falls, St. Cloud Children's Home, Community Mercy Hospital of Onamia, and St. Joseph Hospital, Dodgeville, Wis. After retiring from active nursing, Sister Jeanette did secretarial work for St. Gabriel's Hospital Nursing Service and Radiology Departments. She completed her active ministry as secretary for the Development Office at St. Francis Convent. Sister Jeanette had a great love for music. She played the French horn in her high school brass sextet and played bass violin. She was also a member of the Heartland Symphony Orchestra.
Sister Jeanette was a person with a mind for detail besides her love of music. She loved nature in all of its many beauties as well as writing poetry. At her 60th Jubilee, she summed up her life by saying, "God has done wonders for me and holy is His Name."
Sister Jeanette's parents, her brother Roger and her sister Charlene Mahony preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Shirley Quinn, nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and by her Franciscan Community.
Donations to Franciscan Sisters ministries preferred.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 22, 2019