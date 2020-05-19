Services
Dougherty Funeral Home
2615 First Avenue
Hibbing, MN 55746
(218)262-2214
Jeffery Scott Marklowitz


1985 - 2020
Jeffery Scott Marklowitz Obituary
Jeffery Scott Marklowitz

Hibbing - Jeffery Marklowitz age 35 of Hibbing passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home. He was born March 8, 1985 to Scott and Lisa (Frank) Marklowitz in St. Cloud, MN. Jeff liked camping and loved playing with his kids. He was creative and enjoyed working with wood. Jeff was never scared to try new things. He is survived by his wife, Violet Marklowitz, children, Annabell, Sylar and Killian, parents, Lisa (Mike) Schmid and Scott Marklowitz, siblings, Tricia (Jason) Monroe, Heather Marklowitz, Bethany (Cody) Thurman, Justin Marklowitz, maternal grandma, Arlene Frank and paternal grandma, Pat Lemke, several nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. Jeff was preceded in death by his maternal grandpa, Joseph Frank and maternal great grandma, Lucille Frank, paternal step grandpa, Arnie Lemke. Private family services will be held at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Interment will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 19 to May 20, 2020
