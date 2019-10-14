|
Jeffrey "Jeff" C. Sova
Wayzata, MN - Jeffrey "Jeff" Carl Sova, age 69, Wayzata, MN, formerly of St Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his home following a long and courageous battle with cancer.
A celebration of Jeff's life will be held Saturday, November 9 from 2:30 to 7:00 PM at Wapicada Golf Club, Sauk Rapids, MN. A headstone will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN near his parents. Arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.
Jeff was born May 22, 1950 in St. Cloud, MN to Donald C. and Ione (Molin) Sova. He worked for Sound Productions and Showco Inc., where he toured the world as a piano/guitar technician for the following bands: Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac, Crosby Stills and Nash, Billy Joel, Rod Stewart, and many more. Upon starting a family, Jeff stayed in Minneapolis and began his own piano tuning business, tuning pianos around the metro. He enjoyed music, playing guitar and piano, golfing, cooking, fishing, admiring Birch Lake, and spending quality time with all of his loved ones, especially his granddaughter, Ryan.
Survivors include daughters, Monica (Joe) Korte of Golden Valley, MN; Miranda (Miles) Marmo of Golden Valley, MN; former wife, Jeane Zawacki Sova; stepsisters Darelyn Anderson Olsen, Melrene Anderson Savin and granddaughter Ryan Korte.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Sova, mother, Ione Sova Anderson, stepfather, Melvin Anderson and stepsister, Marla Anderson.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019