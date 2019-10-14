Services
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Wapicada Golf Club
Sauk Rapids, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Sova
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey C. "Jeff" Sova


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey C. "Jeff" Sova Obituary
Jeffrey "Jeff" C. Sova

Wayzata, MN - Jeffrey "Jeff" Carl Sova, age 69, Wayzata, MN, formerly of St Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his home following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

A celebration of Jeff's life will be held Saturday, November 9 from 2:30 to 7:00 PM at Wapicada Golf Club, Sauk Rapids, MN. A headstone will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN near his parents. Arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Jeff was born May 22, 1950 in St. Cloud, MN to Donald C. and Ione (Molin) Sova. He worked for Sound Productions and Showco Inc., where he toured the world as a piano/guitar technician for the following bands: Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac, Crosby Stills and Nash, Billy Joel, Rod Stewart, and many more. Upon starting a family, Jeff stayed in Minneapolis and began his own piano tuning business, tuning pianos around the metro. He enjoyed music, playing guitar and piano, golfing, cooking, fishing, admiring Birch Lake, and spending quality time with all of his loved ones, especially his granddaughter, Ryan.

Survivors include daughters, Monica (Joe) Korte of Golden Valley, MN; Miranda (Miles) Marmo of Golden Valley, MN; former wife, Jeane Zawacki Sova; stepsisters Darelyn Anderson Olsen, Melrene Anderson Savin and granddaughter Ryan Korte.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Sova, mother, Ione Sova Anderson, stepfather, Melvin Anderson and stepsister, Marla Anderson.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benson Funeral Home
Download Now