Jeffrey R. Schmiesing
Freeport, MN - Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Jeffrey R. Schmiesing, 56, of Freeport will be at 11: 00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Lake Henry. Jeff passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Jeff fought a courageous three-year battle with cancer. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will be private.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday and after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday both at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Lake Henry. Arrangements are with Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home, Paynesville.
Jeff was born on May 14, 1963 in Melrose, Minnesota to Leonard and Florentine (Petermeier) Schmiesing. He graduated from Belgrade High School in 1981. Jeff married Bonnie Meyer on April 20, 1985 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Lake Henry. They resided in the area raising three beautiful children. Jeff was employed with Schwan's for 32 years. He was a member of St. Margaret's Parish and Catholic United Financial.
Jeff enjoyed golfing, his hobby farm, dogs, riding ATV and riding motorcycle. Above all he treasured spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, love of family and his dog whispering abilities.
He is survived by his wife of almost 35 years, Bonnie; children, Ryan (Cassie) of St. Augusta, Stacey (Jordan) Backhaus of Deer Creek, Troy of Freeport; two precious granddaughters, Anastasia and Josephine Backhaus; brothers, Steve (Terri) and Dan both of Sauk Centre; sisters, Mary Lou (Mark) Schaefer of Sauk Centre, Deb (Todd) Osmundson of Fargo, North Dakota; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Meyer of Lake Henry; beloved dog, Daisy; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ken and infant Joseph; father-in-law, Alvin Meyer; and brother-in-law, Dean Meyer.
Memorials are preferred.
A heartfelt thank you to Coborns Cancer Center and CentraCare Hospice for their loving care.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019