Jeffry (Jeff) G. May



After a struggle with cancer, Jeff went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center.



Jeff was born on September 12th, 1956 in Seattle, Washington to Emer and Lenore (Thielen) May.



Soon after he graduated high school, he joined the Army. He served for 4 years, and ended up stationed in Holland. That's when his love for traveling began. His favorite places to travel were Central and South America. He enjoyed the people, food, and climate. Jeff had a passion for fishing, it was something he enjoyed since a young boy. Any chance he could take to go to his favorite fishing place, Devils Lake, ND, he would go. Up until the very end.



Survivors include his daughters Christie (Brent) Brockman and Jessica (Jess) May of Kalispell, MT; three grandchildren Tyler, Devin and Jaden Brockman; father Elmer May of Helena, MT, and mother Lenore May of Richmond, MN; brothers David (Carol) May of Holdingford, MN, Duane (Lisa) May of St. Stephen, MN; nieces and nephews, and many amazing friends.



Jeff was preceded in death by sister June May and nephew Christopher May.



A Memorial service for Jeff will be at 11:00am on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 at Westwood Community Church, 5719 Walnut Drive, St. Cloud, MN. A celebration of life to follow, will be held at the Rusty Nail, 4 County Road 2, St. Stephen, MN.







Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 14, 2019