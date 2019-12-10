Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Michael
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer J. "Jen" Michael

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer J. "Jen" Michael Obituary
Jennifer "Jen" J. Michael

Big Lake - A gathering of friends and family will be from 5-8 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake for Jen Michael who died Friday at her home in Big Lake.

Jen was born July 26, 1975 in Duluth to Glen & Brenda (McMann) Michael. She married Christopher Venne on October 11, 1999 in Virginia. She worked as a Paramedic/Firefighter at the Eveleth Fire Department. She loved spending time doing arts and crafts, coloring and spending time with her boys.

She is survived by her husband, Chris Venne of Big Lake; children, Jamison (Shayna) of St. Augusta; Vincent of Iron Junction; Kaeli of Grand Rapids; Callaway of Big Lake and Joseph of Big Lake; grandson, Neo, her parents and step mother, Glen & Cheryl Michael of Phoenix, AZ; Brenda Anderson of Duluth; brother and sister, Jimmy Michael of Flint, MI; and Becky Michael of Duluth. She was preceded in death by her step father, Mike Anderson.

The family's request is that everyone wear casual attire.

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -