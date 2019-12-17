|
|
Jeremie P. Brandmire
St. Cloud - Jeremie Paul Brandmire, age 38, died Monday, December 16, 2019 at the St. Cloud hospital after suffering several cardiac and respiratory arrests, complications of the kidney disease he's been battling for several years.
Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at church. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.
Jeremie was born in Bitburg, Germany, while his father and mother were stationed at nearby Spangdahlem Air Base. He loved to sing, and he played the trumpet. Jeremie enjoyed watching the Vikings and the Seahawks. He liked to downhill ski as a teenager. He played football, hockey, soccer, and little league baseball growing up. He was a cub scout. He served briefly in the US Army.
He was most proud of being a dad and he leaves behind three boys: Xander, 15; Keagan, 11; and Sylas, 8.
He will be greatly missed by his father, Paul (Angie) Brandmire, of St. Cloud; his mother, Donna, of Holly Pond, Alabama; his siblings Jason Brandmire of Alabama; Nathaniel (Amanda) Brandmire of Anchorage, Alaska; Taylor (Brooke) Kosiba of Blaine, MN; Tianna Kosiba, St. Cloud; Joshua Brandmire, St. Cloud; and Jakob Brandmire, St. Cloud; 5 aunts; 5 uncles and many other relatives and friends.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019