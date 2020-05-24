|
Jerome "Jerry" B. Midas
St Cloud - Jerome "Jerry" B. Midas, age 91, St Cloud MN
Jerome passed away while at CentraCare - St Benedict's Community in St Cloud MN on Saturday May 23, 2020. A memorial service with Communion Life Fellowship will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions, and interment will be at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery - Little Falls MN.
Jerome was born January 3, 1929 in Sauk Rapids Village to Joseph and Isabella (Schueller) Midas, and lived his entire life in the Sauk Rapids and St Cloud area. As a child he helped with the chores of the family farm. In 1951, Jerome joined the US Army, trained at Ft. Lewis WA, and served honorably as a corporal specializing in demolitions, and was also stationed at camp Desert Rock in Nevada during the nuclear bomb testing era. He would say that his time in the military was some of the best experiences of his life, and reminisced about it often. While enlisted in the army Jerome married his sweetheart Arlene Adams of Rice MN, and after 2 years of active duty (and 5 years in the reserves) they returned to Sauk Rapids to begin a family, and working the better part of 55 years at Rex Granite Co. as a sandblaster and monument stencil maker. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and especially archery, creating a home based business making arrows and mounting antler trophies.
Jerome is survived by his wife Arlene, daughters Debby (Steve) Hess of Little Falls MN, Cindy (Karl) Forsman of Naples FL, and son Mark (Kristi) Midas of Farmington MN. Also, brothers Dennis Midas, Melvin Midas, and sisters Luella Luebesmier, Shirley Zwack, 5 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard "Dick" Midas, and sister Esther Scheeler. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 24 to May 27, 2020