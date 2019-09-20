Resources
Jerome (Jerry) Barthel


1962 - 2019
Jerome (Jerry) Barthel Obituary
Jerome (Jerry) Barthel

Sartell - Jerry died unexpectantly at his home in Sartell on Sept 12, 2019 after years of battling chronic pain and depression.

He was born to Anton and Martha Barthel on March 8, 1942. He married Diane Benner on July 18, 1962.

Jerry worked construction and then for the Minn. Dept. of Transportation. He retired from the DOT in 2004.

He enjoyed metal and woodworking in his workshop but mostly he enjoyed being with his family.

He is survived by his wife Diane, his daughter Julie (Dale) Herold, Deerwood, MN. and his two sons Jerry Wayne, Sauk Rapids and Jeffrey, St. Cloud. He is also survived by Eight grandsons, and three beautiful great-grand daughters.

Jerry was cremated by the Neptune Society of MN.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a future date.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
