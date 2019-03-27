|
|
Jerome G. "Jerry" Keller
New Hope - Age 80 of New Hope, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Veterans Home of Mpls following a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Jerry was born September 4, 1938 to George and Mary Keller, in St. Cloud, MN. Following his graduation from Cathedral High School in St. Cloud, Jerry enlisted in the Army and spent 2 years based out of Virginia Beach, VA. Upon returning from service, he married Carole (Diedrich) on September 9, 1961. They moved to New Hope, MN where they raised their daughters and lived for over 50 years.
Jerry worked as a lithographer (AKA "stripper," which was his favorite joke) for Daily Printing and later for Colorhouse, finally retiring in 2003. In his younger days, he was active in baseball, water skiing, tennis, and golf. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time with Carole on the tennis court and the golf course. Jerry loved a good party where he loved to dance with anyone who was willing. More than anything, Jerry loved spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed having his entire family up at the cabin in the woods in Cook, MN (AKA "Paradise") where he enjoyed snowmobiling, four-wheeling, hunting, fishing, campfires, playing pinochle, drinking Christian Brothers brandy, and smoking Swisher Sweets. He will be remembered as a fun-loving, sweet, kind and generous husband, dad, brother, and grandfather, and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Keller; sister and brother-in-law, Anne and Michael Sivinski; godson, Dean Wirtzfeld; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Keller.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carole (Diedrich) Keller; his three daughters, Mary (Bruce) Henke, Sandie (Al) Westergren, and Diane (Brett) Johnson; his seven beloved grandchildren, Alyssa, Evan, Sydney, Brandon, Haley, Reese, and McKenna. Also survived by brothers and sisters, Jim (Laura) Keller, John (Pearl) Keller, Helen (Bob) Selisker, Joe (Denise) Keller, and Carol (Leon) Wirtzfeld; and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks go out to the wonderful staff at the Mission Today Adult Day Program at the Residence of North Ridge who cared for Jerry with love and patience for the past few years, to the amazing staff at Edgemont Place in Blaine, and finally the Veterans Home of Mpls for the compassionate care they provided Jerry in his final days.
A celebration of life will be held May 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Kozlak-Radulovich Maple Grove Chapel (13745 Reimer Drive, Maple Grove, MN 55311).
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the https://www.alz.org/mnnd/donate and raise a canooper of brandy in Jerry's honor!
www.kozlakradulovich.com
"A Celebration of Life"
763-416-0016
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 27, 2019